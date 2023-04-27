These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
EAST LYNN
SAMET, Ralph Myron, 83, died at 3:06 p.m. on April 22 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on April 27 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 3 p.m. on April 28 at the funeral home. Burial: East Lynn Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
STALEY, Thomas, 79, died April 25. Arrangements are pending.
TWEEDY, Bunny G., 81, died at 7:58 p.m. on April 21 at Amber Glen Assisted Living. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 28 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on April 28 at the funeral home. Burial: Rossville Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
GARNER, Maxine Louise, 93, died at 5:25 a.m. on April 18 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on April 29 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on April 29 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
BUTZOW, Connie L., 70, died at 9:43 p.m. on April 17 at Gardenview Manor. Services: 1 p.m. on April 29 at the VFW in Hoopeston.
SEXTON, Linda C., 75, died at 10:40 a.m. on April 21 at her home. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on May 1 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on May 1 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
LODA
CLAUSS, Earl Williams, 84, died at 4:18 a.m. on April 25 at his home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on May 2 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on May 2 at the funeral home. Burial: Pine Ridge Cemetery.
