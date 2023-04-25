These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
FUNK, Taylor S., 90, died at 10:20 a.m. on April 22 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Arrangements are pending.
OAKWOOD
HICKMAN, Delores A., 84, died at 2:15 p.m. on April 19 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on April 26 at Robison Chapel. Services: 11 a.m. on April 26 at the chapel.
WESTVILLE
KELSON, William, 66, died at 3:49 a.m. on April 21 at Kindred Hospital. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on April 25 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Services: 7 p.m. on April 25 at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.