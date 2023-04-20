These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
REED, Byron, 55, died April 18. Arrangements are pending.
WRIGHT, John, 83, died April 19. Arrangements are pending.
GEORGETOWN
SMITLEY, Virginia, 84, died April 15. Graveside services: 2 p.m. on April 20 at Crown Hill Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
BUTZOW, Connie, 70, died at 9:43 p.m. on April 17 at Gardenview Manor. Arrangements are pending.
GARNER, Maxine, 93, died at 5:25 a.m. on April 18 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
LATHROP, Christian Charles, 39, died April 16. Celebration of life: 4-6:30 p.m. on April 23 at Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church.
