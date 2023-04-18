These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
GEORGETOWN
SMITLEY, Virginia, 84, died April 15. Arrangements are pending.
WOOD, Christian D., 62, died April 13 at home. Services will be private.
COVINGTON, Ind.
SWAN, Donna J., 88, died April 16 at home. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on April 19 at Kruger Funeral Home. Graveside services: 2 p.m. on April 19 at Danville National Cemetery.
DANA, Ind.
MCCOY, Timothy, 57, died April 14 in Terre Haute, Ind. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 19 at Tilton Community Center. Memorial service: 1 p.m. on April 19 at Tilton Community Center.
