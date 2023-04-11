These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
HOLYCROSS, Sara, 40, died April 7 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 9:30-11:30 a.m. on April 17 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 11:30 a.m. on April 17 at the funeral home. Burial: 1 p.m. on April 17 at Danville National Cemetery.
SOCHA, Kalen, 37, died April 7. Arrangements are pending.
ROSSVILLE
AMOS-LANE, Patricia, 75, died at 12:15 a.m. on April 4 at Terra Bella Memory Care in Spartanburg, S.C. Visitation: 3-5:30 p.m. on April 13 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 5:30 p.m. on April 13 at the funeral home.
TILTON
MATHIS, Linda Sue, 70, died April 10. Arrangements are pending.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
CUNNINGHAM, Virginia Reynolds, 95, died April 7. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT on April 13 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on April 13 at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.