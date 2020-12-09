HOOPESTON — Semi trucks turning on Lincoln Street from Market Street in Hoopeston heading to Teasdale Foods was the topic of a lengthy discussion at Tuesday's City council meeting.
Lincoln Street was closed to thru traffic when Teasdale Foods requested in 2018 the street be vacated from First Avenue on Lincoln Street east to the railroad tracks to expand the plant. This made East Lincoln Street a deadend street. Signage was erected stating that fact.
Since that time a problem on several occasions has cropped up and continues to be a problem today when trucks turn on Lincoln from Market Street and find no access out of the street. It is a deadend street with signage saying that at the corner of Lincoln and Market Streets. However, trucks still turn on that street to go to Teasdale Foods.
The police department and street and alley department was called out recently to help a trucker get off Lincoln. Mayor Bill Crusinberrry said he asked the trucker if he didn't see the signage at the corner of Lincoln Street and the trucker just laughed at him.
The issue is that so many truckers are foreign born and cannot read English, plus the GPS system sends the truckers down Market Street to Lincoln Street from Route 9.
Several suggestions including putting up concrete barriers in the center of the street, banning street parking on both sides of Lincoln Street to allow cars and trucks space to drive past the barriers or removeable bollards that allows regular vehicles down the street but not semi trucks.
Crusinberry said he has talked with the new plant manager of Teasdale Foods and is hoping the plant manager can send directions that will bring truckers arriving on Route 9, north on South Second Avenue and truckers arriving on Route 1 east down Penn Street to Second or First Avenue. Crusinberry will meet again with Teasdale's plant manager to discuss the issue further.
In other council business, Paul Kelnhofer wanted to know if the City could vacate part of the alley that runs through the lot that he bought from FMC so he could put a fence around the entire lot. The problem with the request is whether or not the sewer goes underneath that alley. Further investigation of utilities in that alley will be checked.
The final payment to Donohue and Associates for the water/sewer extension of $5,132.68 was approved unanimously.
Leaf pick up was completed Tuesday, according to Alderman Jeff Wise.
Alderman Robin Lawson set a meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. in council chambers to discuss the purchase of a new ambulance. Discussion followed to determine what Carle was expecting as far as purchase cost of a new ambulance and if they want to change the contract. More information will be brought to the meeting next week.
Crusinberry also called a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in City Hall with the Land Bank director Mike Davis, license property inspector Dave Biggerstaff and an attorney consultant to discuss a property maintenance codes ordinance with more "bite" to enforce maintenance codes on absentee owner property. Crusinberry would like to see the aldermen at this meeting also.
Garbage pickup was another issue discussed. Lawson said she was contacted by several owners on East Honeywell Avenue whose garbage was not picked up until Monday after their normal pick up date. Normal pick up was the previous Wednesday. The new manager will be contacted by Alderman Bill Goodwine about the issues with Republic's recent service problems around the City of Hoopeston.
Under Mayor's comments, Crusinberry will contact the the Downtown Motel owner about some plans the owner has.
The old Pizza Hut will be a Pizza Palace, Crusinberry said, and is being worked on as is the old Essex building on Route 1. Crusinberry will get in touch with Justin Acton to see what is happening there.
After Brian Swinford's court appearance, according to Crusinberry, Swinford and his attorney went to BZZZ's bar to look at it. The attorney told Crusinberry that Swinford would take the awning off the building by this week. As of Tuesday, it was not completed. Crusinberry will contact the attorney.
Brian Suiter's heirs refused to accept any certified letters about Suiter's property. The City may have to clean those two properties up, according to Crusinberry. He will check with the city attorney about the property.
Crusinberry added that there are two potential new businesses looking at locating in Hoopeston. He did not name them.
EMA director Brad Hardcastle said the Civic Center will be open to walkers at this time but six feet distancing and masks are mandated, according to COVID guidelines. He added that $110,000 of the grant money has been spent and EMA is stockpiling masks and other items for future use by EMA.
The Hoopeston Historical Commission has started its first fundraiser by selling raffles for a Christmas Dinner Food Basket to help fund Sesquicentennial week in 2021. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. The drawing will be December 18. Hardcastle added that the Sesquicentennial logo winner will be announced after December 8's meeting.
The next Hoopeston City council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at City Hall or virtually depending on COVID.
