DANVILLE — The Danville City Council on Tuesday approved a new city budget for 2023-2024 and 2022 tax levy.
The new $89 million city budget, after departmental transfers, that goes into effect May 1, 2023 is an increase from the city’s $60.7 million budget. Revenue increases during this year and next include from cannabis revenue and expected casino revenue.
The city’s property tax rate is projected to decrease from approximately $2.27 to $2.21 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation. City officials are projecting a 3 percent increase in equalized assessed valuation of property from $304 million to $313 million. The total levy is increasing from about $6.89 million to $6.91 million. It’s a .38 percent increase.
Two new city positions being added in the budget are digital marketing manager and grants manager.
The city also has interviewed for a part-time position to assist the treasurer’s office. There were six applicants. A decision should be made on the hire next week.
Also Tuesday, the council heard from audience member Kathleen Orington about the confusing historic preservation commission meeting on Bresee Tower. As part of the commission’s votes, it voted for the city to seek a request for proposals by a 3-2 vote to see what it would take to develop Bresee Tower instead of tear it down. She wondered why the city wasn’t also doing that.
In other business, the council approved:
- A special-use permit for Requite Tattoo Studio to operate at 11 E. North St. The special-use permit request is from Kendred Tillotson.
- Appropriating $1.2 million in motor fuel tax (MFT) funds for the reconstruction of portions of North Logan Avenue and North Street. The project area is near the salon at North Street and Logan Avenue and along Logan Avenue from Main Street to the now dead-end section of Logan Avenue.
- Purchasing a new High Cube TV sewer televising inspection vehicle for $257,417 through the Houston-Galveston Area Council Cooperative Purchasing Program. It will replace a 2004 truck that has become unreliable, with its computer, and is in need of replacement, city officials say. The current truck will be traded in for a value of $20,000, and delivery costs are priced at $1,792.
- A four-year clerical union contract for about 25 employees. The first year, employees are seeing approximately $3,000 to almost $7,000 annual increases in salaries with 2 percent annual increases following to 2026. The finance department is exploring changing the department’s working hours to possible “four tens” to give greater access to the department by citizens who work.
- A $22,600 engineering services agreement with Farnsworth Group for 2023 bridge inspections and amending the fiscal year 2022-2023 infrastructure development budget by transferring $40,000 from the infrastructure development fund’s reserves.
- Amending the $454,663 Feutz Contractors’ contract for 2022 concrete patching by $67,905, with the increase paid by MFT funds. The increase is due to unforeseen conditions encountered during construction, inclusion of additional pavement patches, and for the overall betterment of the project the scope of work was modified by field change orders. The total contract is $522,568.
- Purchasing 935 Robinson St. for $25,000 from RET Premier 1 LLC, with Aaron Troglia manager. The purchase is for the Kirchner Building Center move.
- Purchasing 844 N. Griffin St. from Robert and Nicole Evans for $65,000; and 1214 E. Fairchild St. from Jimmy Riley for $80,000 for Garfield Park improvements.
- A $12,891 contract with Schomburg & Schomburg for removal of an inoperable in-ground hydraulic lift in the shop floor at Danville Mass Transit, 101 N. Jackson St. American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used for the removal.
- Authorizing the sale of city-owned property at 102 Delaware Ave., a side lot, to Eli Williams.
- Authorizing the mayor to purchase properties for blight reduction. If a property’s acquisition price or cost is $20,000 or less, the mayor shall have the authority without approval of the city council to acquire the property for, on behalf of and for the benefit of the city.
- Authorizing a $20,400 budget amendment to fiscal year 2022-2023 for Harrison Park Golf Course for pro shop merchandise, insurance and overtime.
- Amending the $150,433 Big O Services contract for miscellaneous concrete improvements and amending the infrastructure improvement budget. The contract is increased by $37,310 for a total of $187,744, and $60,000 is transferred due to unforeseen conditions encountered during construction, inclusion of additional locations, and for the overall betterment of the project the scope of work was modified by field change orders.
- A $980,386 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for the Lakeside Drive, Eastgate Drive and Woodland Trace pump station improvements. The work will be paid from the storm and sanitary sewer fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.