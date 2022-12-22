Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Periods of snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. Morning high of 34F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.