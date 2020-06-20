DANVILLE — According to Streetlight Data, the Danville Area Transportation Study planning area saw nearly a 41 percent reduction in vehicle miles traveled from March 2 to April 2, from 2.89 million miles traveled to a reported 1.72 million miles traveled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fewer people also are migrating at this time, but once travel bans are lifted, it’s possible that people from larger cities will seek to relocate to areas with smaller populations and more open space to lower the likelihood of infection, DATS’ Long Range Transportation Plan 2045 Update reads.
The DATS Policy Committee, made up of city, county and other local transportation officials, recently approved the long range plan update.
The 74-page document reviews existing conditions, and includes transportation visions for moving forward, 2045 needs and recommendations.
Vermilion County’s population is projected to decrease by 3 percent during the next 30 years.
By about 2040, the county’s 81,588 population from 2010 is forecast at 78,835, with 47,029 living in the DATS metropolitan planning area.
With this number below 50,000, Danville will lose its metropolitan status and the direct metropolitan planning organization funding from the Federal Highway Administration will dissolve. Danville’s population has been projected to continue to decrease from the 2010 Census number of 33,027 to around 30,000 by 2040.
The plan also talks about vehicle ownership statistics from 2014 which showed Vermilion County had more than 81,000 state-registered vehicles, but almost 31 percent of Danville households reported no vehicle ownership. Danville Mass Transit provides up to about 650,000 rides annually.
The total employment in the region in 2045 is projected to be approximately 33,132 which would be an increase of about 4 percent from 2010.
The update has several roadway and pedestrian system recommendations, but also lists some capacity concerns.
“Past responses from the Employer Input Survey indicate a critical need to improve our roadway system, with special consideration given to addressing roadway-railroad at-grade crossings, improving over-capacity corridors and improving regional transportation connections,” the study reads.
“Responses to our Employer Input Survey (of about a dozen companies) indicated that most companies rely heaviest on our roadway system, although they also indicated that our roadways need the most improvement of all transportation systems in our regional network.”
Nationally, the freight ton-miles of all modes increases at a consistent rate of approximately 1.2 percent per year, the study reports. The majority of freight tonnage moved by truck passes through Vermilion County (around 85 percent of truck freight), as opposed to the much smaller percentage having an origin or destination in Vermilion County.
Issues that may impede the growth of freight movement by trucks in the area is roadway congestion and price increases, such as insurance rates and fuel prices, the report states.
Rail and truck freight recommendations include: support roadway projects that reduce or eliminate interactions between rail, vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian travel. Priorities include: Bowman Avenue at Griggs and Maple streets; Main at Washington; South at Jackson; and Voorhees east of Griffin and west of Bowman.
For aviation: identify potential economic development opportunities near the airport and future industrial business park; and discourage residential development in the immediate area of the airport to allow sufficient room for airport expansion and operations.
Various Metropolitan Planning Organization projects still in the plan include Bowman Avenue grade separation, beltline phases, and East 14th Street in Tilton.
Public transportation strives to provide shorter waiting times in corridors with higher ridership. Longer service hours could be part of future service. Ongoing transit priorities include employment transportation.
The plan also discusses pass programs where cities, colleges, school districts and employers help with lump sum transit payments for their employees and students to get a pass and not have to pay to use buses.
The transportation plan update also talks about technology upgrades for real-time bus schedules and an additional mass transit transfer facility south of Interstate 74 could be considered in future updates of the LRTP.
Bicycling recommendations include connections to destinations, such as the Kickapoo Rail Trail; filling in gaps in Danville; acquire and develop right-of-way from the Norfolk-Southern rail line extending from Jackson Street in Danville north beyond the DATS metropolitan area boundary; and acquire and develop the abandoned Milwaukee rail line to provide a connection to the southern planning areas.
Pedestrian recommendations include close gaps to promote greater use of the existing network; enhance pedestrian access to activity centers from residential or other activity centers; and identify potential improvements and provide access to enhance bicycle and pedestrian travel across Lake Vermilion and the Vermilion River.
“The interest in creating ‘complete streets’ continues to grow in the Danville area... The National Complete Street Coalition defines a complete street as a street that enables all users (pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders) of all ages and abilities to safely move along and across a street.”
Denmark Road and Old Ottawa Road is one upcoming project. Other bridge replacement projects also are identified in the county.
“Transportation System Management strategies should be considered at spot locations, intersections operating over capacity and along corridors with high average daily traffic.”
Locations to evaluate include: Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street intersection; U.S. 136 and U.S. 150 intersection and interchange of Interstate 74 and Lynch Road.
“Access management should be considered as a solution to improve traffic flow along corridors operating over-capacity. Specific locations to evaluate include: Illinois State Route 1 (extending north and south of Interstate 74 interchange), Vermilion Street (Voorhees Street to Liberty Lane), Illinois State Route 1 (between Georgetown and Interstate 74 — access needs to be controlled to preserve a high level of mobility and improve safety) and Winter Avenue and Vermilion Street intersection (Illinois Route 1).
Access management techniques can include closing or consolidating existing access points, implementing right-in and right-out access points in conjunction with barrier medians and roundabout intersections.
“A significant change in the 2045 plan and therefore a potential long-term impact on transportation demands is the shift toward increased density within the existing urbanized area,” the plan reads.
“It is anticipated that as the population ages, and as the children of the Baby Boomers move into adulthood, there will be demand for a wider variety of housing types than what is currently offered in the planning area. Smaller homes, accessory dwelling units, downtown condominiums and mixed-use residential neighborhoods are all expected to see an increase in demand. National trends indicate an increased desire to live closer to services and goods needed on a daily basis and for housing that requires less time spent on maintenance.”
Danville City Engineer Sam Cole told the DATS Policy Committee earlier this month that the city continues to move forward with the development of a long-term capital plan and strategy for projects.
Danville city staff are in the early stages of transitioning to a new long-term strategy, Cole said.
Projects that have come to fruition from DATS’ 2015 Long Range Transportation Plan to 2040 have included: wayfinding and signage study; greenways and trails plan; re-envisioning Danville Downtown Riverfront conceptual plan; Bowman Avenue and Vermilion Street study to reduce traffic on Vermilion Street; and a freight study.
