Schlarman Academy announced that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization, Darrin’s Kids 2, have established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy.
Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from Danville High School in 1998. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation.
Upon returning to Danville in 2001, Derric enrolled at Danville Area Community College where he earned an associate degree in early childhood education.
He began working at Elite Learning Center in St. Joseph, Ill. in 2006, where he became the executive director in 2017.
Derric loved working with children and worked to see that all children were treated equally and fairly.
“Schlarman Academy is honored that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit have chosen to memorialize his late cousin by providing this wonderful gift for a Schlarman student,” Janet Picillo, advancement director for Schlarman Academy, said in a news release.
