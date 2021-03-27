DANVILLE — The Governor Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently made a donation of $2,000 toward the construction of a new exhibit called “Women of the Revolution,” which is expected to be completed and open this spring or early summer at the Vermilion County War Museum. Matching funds will be provided by the Museum through individual donations.
The characters chosen for the display are based on a booklet written by Past Regent Paula Hurst and will be under the supervision of Board of Directors members Larry Weatherford and Tara Auter. The display design, construction and costuming will be handled by Rhea Weatherford, Debbie Kelly, Emily Bencomo and Ron Bolser.
Larry Weatherford said, “We’re excited to present this exhibit with life-like mannequins in late 1700’s scenes honoring the women who were involved in various roles during the Revolution, from actual fighting in battle to becoming spies to taking care of things at the homefront.”
According to Auter, “We are thrilled that the local DAR chapter agrees with our vision, and is helping us make this idea for an exhibit a reality.”
Governor Bradford Chapter Regent Jacqueline Gumm said that her organization is “pleased to support the War Museum’s efforts to commemorate the patriots who helped form this great nation, and to acknowledge the various roles that women have always taken throughout our history.”
