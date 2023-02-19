The Governor Bradford Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Danville.
All Vermilion County high school students were invited to participate by writing an essay on “what is needed to keep our democracy.”
The essays were then forwarded to the Chapter Committee to judge the essays. The winner received a $300 check from the Chapter and the essay will be forwarded on to the National Committee for another possible prize.
All students received a $100 check, pocket card and a National Good Citizens pin.
Principals as well as guidance counselors were encouraged to attend with the student.
Rebecca Rogers of Salt Fork High School was the recipient of the $300 check for the essay.
Chapter member Mary Hedrick Chambers spoke on “Advice for the Future.”
2023 Good Citizens:
- Audrey Taylor – Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin High School
- Madison Taylor – Schlarman Academy
- Mirabella Biage – Danville High School
- Annika Taubert – First Baptist School
- Rebecca Rogers – Salt Fork High School
- Kelsie High – Westville High School
- Bryleigh Collom – George
town-Ridge Farm High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.