The Governor Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented its Community Service Award to David Hughes at its recent meeting.
Hughes was honored for the dedication he has shown in developing and implementing the Mission K9 Warrior project to raise funds for training PTSD service dogs for veterans.
Hughes explained to the members that it takes $15,000 to train each dog and his organization has paired 20 dogs with local veterans, with two more dogs planned to be paired soon.
He told members the current suicide rate for veterans returning from war zones is 44 per day.
Hughes is a veteran himself and a member of the Dornblazer American Legion Post of Georgetown.
