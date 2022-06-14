Steve Lane was born and raised in Danville, graduated from Danville High School, and has been employed by the City of Danville for 24 years.
Steve says his favorite thing about his job, and living in this city, is the many people he has met.
Steve has a knack for seeing the good in everyone. He is always amazed by the skills that people possess and their unique roles in making the community the place that it is.
In fact, Steve has a unique role in making Danville thrive as the City of Danville Parks and Public Property Manager, but beyond that, Steve volunteers enough to consider it a second full-time job.
If you do not know Steve, you should. He is a jack-of-all-trades, a yes-man, and one of the kindest people you will encounter in Danville.
He engages with people and organizations throughout the community with helpfulness, sincerity and respect.
In the past, Steve volunteered with Arts in the Park for more than a decade and on the Downtown Danville Inc. Board of Directors, and he still currently volunteers with Balloons Over Vermilion, Fetch Dog Park, Douglas Discovery Garden, Keep Vermilion County Beautiful and with his church, Vermilion Heights Christian Church.
When asked why he does SO much, Steve says, “It is my responsibility. I owe it to the City, to the taxpayers, and to this place to give back. I have a job I enjoy. What more can a man ask for? Who better to give back than the person who has reaped so many benefits from his hometown?”
Steve has made it his life’s mission to serve this place and its people.
He says he loves Danville because of the quality of life here. He has everything he could ask for including friends, family and community.
He is also an avid outdoorsman, so he loves that Vermilion County has so much to offer such as kayaking, hiking and mountain biking.
Looking back, Steve says his proudest moments were the completion of Temple Plaza, Carver Park and Ellsworth Park.
He enjoyed the design and development of each, but enjoyed being on the team that changed the lives of people in the impacted neighborhoods the most.
Steve’s words of wisdom to future leaders are, “Do your work with your heart and soul, but also make time for yourself and your family. Delegate. Accept the help from others, and just think of how much more you can accomplish if you bring others along.”
Steve, we thank you for your life of service to others and to this city.
