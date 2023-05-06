DANVILLE — Seven Point of Illinois plans to break ground on Danville’s second adult-use cannabis dispensary next month.
“We received all our funding commitments. We filed for permits last week. We are going to break ground next month,” according to Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman.
The dispensary will be at 380 Eastgate Drive, in front of the Econo Lodge off of Lynch Road at 388 Eastgate Drive.
The exterior will have a sleek and modern design, according to Zerman, who said the interior will be “pretty cool,” too.
The Danville City Council approved a special-use permit for the dispensary in November 2021.
The council approved amending the city’s zoning code to comply with state law to allow a qualifying applicant or Social Equity Justice involved lottery winner to locate within 1,500 feet of an early approval adult-use cannabis site.
Zerman had proposed an on-premises cannabis consumption lounge. The city council never voted on it.
The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act permits local governments to authorize on-site cannabis consumption lounges.
Zerman in December sought investors for the dispensary, launching a crowdfunding page to get the word out and get interest in the store.
All businesses awarded conditional licenses had 180 days to select a physical storefront location and obtain the full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License. If a conditional licensee was unable to find a suitable physical location within the 180-day period, they could request an extension of 180 days.
Zerman and Seven Point won a license through the social justice lottery for the Danville region.
Danville currently has one cannabis dispensary. Sunnyside Danville opened in May 2020, nearby at 369 Lynch Drive in the former Big Boy restaurant.
