DANVILLE — A new roof and some needed repairs are taking place this week on the Lincoln Park band shell.
The work is just in time for the Danville Municipal Band starting its season next month.
The city hired McDowell Builders of Sidell for the work in making repairs to the roof and putting on the new shingles.
Danville Parks and Public Property Superintendent Steve Lane said the project was approved last fall and it wasn’t over the $20,000 threshold for required city council approval.
“It’s getting a new roof. We had some leaks in it and some of the decking had water damage,” Lane said, about also replacing some of that decking.
“We just haven’t had enough length of time between rains, and we finally got a good solid week of rain-free weather,” Lane said about getting the project completed.
Construction on the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center band shell, at Lincoln Park off Logan Avenue, was completed in 2004.
The city received an Arts Friendly Community award at an Illinois Municipal League annual conference for the bandshells construction.
The bandshell idea started with members of the Danville Municipal Band, and then state Sen. Judy Myers helped secure a state grant, in addition to other donations including from the Herr’s Foundation.
Various groups use the band shell for open-air performances, such band, theater and other groups and including with Arts in the Park and other events.
Danville Municipal Band concerts will be at the band shell in July.
Concerts are at 7 p.m. Sundays on July 5, 12, 19 and 26.
The concerts are to follow the state and local government recommendations for social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.