DANVILLE — Margaret Hoskins never thought about writing even one book about her life experiences.
But now she just published her second book.
Hoskins’ book The Way I See It: God, Family, Life and Other Musings was recently published and is on sale on sites like Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com.
In the book, Hoskins talks about her childhood in Como, Miss., and the values that she learned.
“I was raised on my grandfather’s farm. It was a 160-acre farm and we worked hard all day long and my daddy raised cotton and corn,” Hoskins said. “We didn’t have a refrigerator until I was 13 when we had electricity. We had to salt the meat down before daddy went into town for someone to refrigerate it. I did a lot of hard work. Kids talk about work, but we were pulling corn, working on picking up peas and making molasses.”
She also talks about a visit to Danville when she was 26 that led to 60 years of living in the town.
“My sister wanted to stay here and I stayed with her,” Hoskins said. “I worked at the Hotel Wolford and made 44 cents an hour and that was nothing back then. It was rough until I got a better job. Everything got better but there were times when I just wanted to go back to where my daddy was at.”
But she stuck in Danville and grew a family that includes five children, but this was far from the end of the story as she started a business — Hoskins Boutique — where she made wedding dresses, flowers and wedding cakes.
“I started to work and then I went back to school. I went back to further my education at 44 years old. I went to DACC for floral arrangement and it was hard getting that degree. I started doing weddings and from that day, my business started to go to Champaign, Georgetown and everywhere. I just stayed busy. I went back to school, learned how to tailor and I made suits and dresses.
“I also decorated cakes for anniversaries, but for orders, my sister made cakes, she went back to school for cake decoration. “
The main thing Hoskins wants everyone to take from that is that opportunity is everywhere.
“These children today have opportunities. They have more opportunities than I did,” Hoskins said. “I have grandchildren and they are trying to learn and some parents have the money and they don’t want to go and learn.”
As far as an author, she got inspiration from her family — including her sister Rosie Milligan-Bush— and it led to her first book: A Changing World from an Elder’s View in 2016.
“All of my family has written a book and my sister in Los Angeles wrote 22 books and she encouraged me to write a book and when I did I asked for just 30 books,” Hoskins said. “She said, ‘Margaret, you should get 50’ and I said to send me 50 because I thought no one would want a book for me. I put it on Facebook and in a short amount of time, they were gone. So I ordered 100 more books and it shocked me because I was just writing a book for my family to read.”
Milligan-Bush published the new book, which was encouraged by Hoskins’ sister, Clara King, and was typed by her youngest son, Pastor Ricky Hoskins of Lighthouse Ministries, and his wife, Lalita.
With both books, Hoskins puts in her experiences and adds Bible verses and quotes to support the lesson. That came from her father, Simon Hunter.
“My daddy was a Sunday School teacher,” Hoskins said. “He was a good man and a Christian man and he taught us well. He always said that God will fight the battle.”
With her second book down, Hoskins said if there is interest, then a third book could be in the future.
“I will be 87 in May and if something else comes up and there is a need, I will try to write another one,” Hoskins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.