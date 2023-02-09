DANVILLE — The second annual Danville’s Got Talent will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at the Fischer Theatre in Danville.
Danville has been the hometown of many talented performers, and today many talented performers still reside here.
Danville’s Got Talent will display several chosen, local performers on the Fischer Theatre stage as they compete for the title of Danville’s Most Talented and cash prizes.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the main floor and balcony are $5, sold in advance at www.atthefischer.com or at the box office before the show.
2023 performers: Amani Edmonds Torres, Lacey Kirby, Kaighla Rises, Kimberly Jo Montgomery, Kyra McCall, Lily Harden, Jennifer Lang, Landon Frazier, Janleydi Menez, La Jason Parker, Kyeshia Maze, William Phillips and Josh Kidwell & Nico Davis.
Prizes: First prize – $1,500; Second prize – $1,000; Third prize – $500. People’s Choice – $500 (decided by the audience).
The city of Danville will post an event video after the show for those who miss it.
For questions, call Ashton Greer at 217-474-2978 or email agreer@cityofdanville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.