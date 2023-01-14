DANVILLE — The City of Danville announced the second annual Danville’s Got Talent will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the Fischer Theatre.
Auditions for Danville’s Got Talent start next week.
Performers will need to be on site a few hours before the show starts to rehearse and do sound check. Please do not audition if you are not available on March 3 to rehearse before the show and perform.
Auditions will occur at City Hall, 17 W. Main St., in the basement from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 and Monday, Jan. 23. Sign up for your preferred time to audition.
There will be a panel of four to five judges present and a videographer on site. Come prepared to complete your performance. Performances must be five minutes or less. If you require music, please bring the audio file on your phone. A bluetooth speaker will be available to connect to.
If your audition requires large instruments that cannot be easily transported into the basement at City Hall, judges will consider a virtual audition during your timeslot, hosted by Zoom or FaceTime.
Performers must reside in Vermilion County, Ill.
Register here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44ACAF2D A3FEC43-audition
Only 12 performers will be selected to compete on March 3 at Danville’s Got Talent, hosted at the Fischer Theatre.
If you are selected, you are competing for the title of Danville’s Most Talented.
Cash Prizes:
First Prize: $1,500
Second Prize: $1,000
Third Prize: $500
People’s Choice: $500
For questions, call Ashton Greer with the City of Danville at 217-474-2978 or email agreer@cityofdanville.org.
