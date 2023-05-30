DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Pride Coalition will host Pridefest in downtown Danville starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event will kick off with a pet parade. Pets and their owners will dress up and walk the sidewalks of North Vermilion Street. There will be a prize for the best dressed pet.
Visit the VC Pride Coalition Facebook page to register for the pet parade.
Other activities will include a live DJ, flash tattoos, community yoga and more.
There will also be a diaper drive and resource centers available from both Vermilion and Champaign counties.
The activities will conclude around 5 p.m.
VC Pride Coalition Vice President Bonnie Marrow said the first event of its kind in Danville stemmed from a similar event held in Vermilion County in 2022.
“Last year Lacy Miller and (I) helped put on a small Pride celebration in Rossville,” Marrow said. “The community made it clear they wanted Pride to come to downtown (Danville) so we set out to make that happen.”
The event aims to have a focus on fun, community and education for the area.
“We want Pridefest to bring people together in a lasting way,” Marrow said, adding that there will be membership signups available during the event for anyone who would like to join the VC Pride Coalition.
Those interested in volunteering at Saturday’s Pridefest can sign up using a link on the group’s Facebook page, preferably by Thursday.
The recently formed nonprofit group has a goal of making a change in the community.
“We didn’t want to just throw a party once a year and call it good,” Marrow said. “We want to see progress in Vermilion County.”
