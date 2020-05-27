DANVILLE — Cresco Labs’ Sunnyside Danville cannabis dispensary is opening today.
The dispensary is Cresco Labs’ sixth dispensary to open in Illinois. Cresco Labs is a cannabis operator located in Chicago.
The dispensary, at 369 Lynch Drive in the former Big Boy restaurant off Lynch Road near Interstate 74, is an adult-use only store. It represents the first cannabis retail store to open in eastern Illinois, near the Indiana border, providing access to quality cannabis products to the tens of thousands of people living in the region as well as those traveling into the state of Illinois, according to Cresco.
Sunnyside Danville’s store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, seven days a week, starting today.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the store will operate with online orders only through Sunnyside.shop and in-store pickup.
Adult-use customers can browse live inventory, add products to their cart and submit their orders. Customers will receive a text message when their order is ready for pickup at the store.
Customers are required to wear masks and must maintain social distancing while shopping in store.
