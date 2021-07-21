DANVILLE — Head to the Fischer Theatre this weekend for a live production of Disney’s Frozen Jr.
Presented by the Fischer Theatre and DLO Musical Theatre, times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Bailey Thompson will direct with Karrin Estes directing music.
Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between princesses Anna and Elsa.
The musical is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
Freewill donations will be accepted at the door.
There are no advanced reservations, and seats are first come, first serve. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Concessions will be served.
