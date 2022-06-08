Around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Danville police responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who said she had heard the gunshots and observed a Black male wearing a white shirt and white shorts running from the area.
The man then got into a silver colored Chevrolet sedan and left the area before officers arrived.
While at the scene officers learned that a victim had arrived at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.
Officers spoke with the victim who was identified as a 21-year-old Danville woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm.
The victim told police she was sitting in her vehicle in the 100 block of Cherry Street when someone began firing shots from an unknown location. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times, she told police.
The victim was hit one time by the gunfire and she immediately left the scene and went to the hospital for treatment.
No other injuries were reported during this incident and no further suspect information is currently available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
