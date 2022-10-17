DANVILLE — An 89-year-old Danville woman died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 150 near Jones Lane Sunday night.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the woman as Edna K. Dalle. Her next of kin has been notified according to McFadden and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The collision happened around 7:23 p.m. on Sunday. U.S. 150 at Jones Lane was closed to public traffic until nearly 1 a.m. Monday.
Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office are investigating the cause of the crash.
