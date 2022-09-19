Danville police are investigating a Sunday night traffic accident where a woman was ejected from a vehicle.
Around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Danville police responded to the area of Bowman Avenue and Myers Street for a traffic accident with injuries.
Upon arrival officers located a white Jeep Cherokee that had crashed head on into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer. Officers located a 19-year-old Danville woman at the scene with life threatening injuries after being ejected from the Jeep Cherokee.
The 19-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Witnesses told police the Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on Bowman Avenue at a high rate of speed and went airborne over the railroad tracks in the 800 block of Bowman Avenue before the driver lost control and struck the Trailblazer, which was traveling southbound on Bowman Avenue.
The two other occupants of the Jeep Cherokee were a 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl. They were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they have received conflicting information about who was driving the Jeep Cherokee at the time of the accident and they are still investigating the incident.
No other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
