WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — Lynette Brandt, 55, of Danville, was arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, legend drug deception, identity deception and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Warren County, Ind. on Saturday.
Just before 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police troopers were patrolling U.S. 41 near County Road 300 North. The troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone.
While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Brandt.
During the traffic stop, troopers recognized indicators of criminal activity and obtained probable cause to search the vehicle.
During the vehicle search, troopers located three bags of suspected methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia. The preliminary weight of the methamphetamine is 88 grams, but the Indiana State Police Laboratory will determine the actual weight.
Brandt was taken into custody and transported to Warren County Jail.
