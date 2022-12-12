DANVILLE — It was a surprise to many in the community as the AMC Classic Village Mall 6 movie theater closed abruptly after Sunday's showings.
Local moviegoers received word on the closing through Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.'s Facebook page Saturday.
His Saturday post read, "Often times you see things posted on Facebook that simply aren't true. Therefore, when I saw that the AMC Theatre at the Village Mall was closing, I assumed it was one of those things. Unfortunately, I just confirmed with the staff that it's not. They are permanently closing after tomorrow's shows, but just informed their local team, some of whom have been there for decades. They receive monthly financial statements, and our theater is profitable, so everyone is at a loss as to why this is happening. I will reach out to AMC Theatres & the Tabani Group (the folks who own the Village Mall) on Monday to see what's going on and if there's any way to reverse course. If not, we'll work hard to bring another iteration of movie-going to town!"
A sign on the theater on Monday reads "Theatre closed. AMC Classic Village Mall 6 has permanently closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Classic Crawfordsville 8. Please visit AMCTheatres.com for more information."
Village Mall Property Manager Cinnamyn Keith said she had no comments about the closing. They had heard a short time ago it was going to close, but not until the end of the year.
One employee at another Village Mall business said she didn't know the movie theater was going to close until she saw it on Facebook.
AMC media relations' Ryan Noonan stated through an email that "I can confirm that the theatre ceased operations following the close of business on December 11. AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions to close or acquire locations on a theatre-by-theatre basis based on what will best strengthen the company going forward. All theater associates have been offered the opportunity to continue their AMC employment at another location."
The Tabani Group's marketing personnel could not be reached for comment.
The Danville cinema reopened in Sept. 2020 after being closed due to COVID-19.
AMC purchased the former Kerasotes movie theater in 2010.
The Village Mall, located at 2917 N. Vermilion St., was opened in 1972. It was acquired by Tabani Group, a Dallas, Texas-based commercial real estate firm, in 2011.
