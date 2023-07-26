Danville police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that injured a teenager.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Danville police responded to the 600 block of Bowman Avenue in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, Webb said officers located a 16-year-old Danville male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking in the 1300 block of English Street when he heard several gunshots and he was struck by the gunfire.
Webb said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury.
There is no suspect information currently available and no other injuries were reported during this incident.
No other information was released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.