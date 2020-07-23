The Danville area, and all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, continued to see record high unemployment for June.
For the Danville metropolitan statistical area, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 12.3 percent in June 2020 from 4.8 percent in June 2019. The June 2020 unemployment rate is the highest June unemployment rate on record.
The rate is lower than the 14.8 percent in May 2020 for the Danville metro area. The city of Danville’s unemployment rate was 14.3 percent for June, compared to 5.4 percent in June 2019. The only higher unemployment percentages are in Macon and Cook counties.
In April, the city of Danville’s unemployment rate was 19.1 percent and the local metro area saw a 17.2 unemployment rate.
Non-farm employment in the Danville metro area decreased by 1,400 compared to last June — from 27,400 in June 2019 to 26,000 in June 2020.
The manufacturing (-300), professional-business services (-300), other services (-300) and government (-200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. The wholesale trade (+100) sector reported payroll gains.
The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in June in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Data also shows that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of June. The official, BLS-approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.
“As part of our efforts to safely reopen our economy, Gov. Pritzker recently released a mitigation plan to help the state prevent a COVID-19 resurgence and protect Illinois’ economic recovery,” said Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes. “We remained focused on supporting working families and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Elsewhere, total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-13.2%, -22,800), Elgin (-12.6%, -33,400), Decatur (-11.4%, -5,800) and Rockford (-11.4%, -17,400). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down -9.5% (-366,300). Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares June 2020 with June 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 14.6 percent in June 2020, a record high for the month of June, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11.2 percent in June 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
