DANVILLE — Bidding process confusion by Danville School District 118 staff caused officials to learn the district is part of a food co-op and didn’t have to seek food service product bids.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said it was discovered the district participates in the Northern Illinois Independent Purchasing Corporation.
Geddis said D118 Food Service Director Zetta Piggott fumbled in explaining bids at last month’s meeting to answer school board member questions on the bidding procedure, having only one bid for produce and there being disciplinary action for a D118 employee who handled the bids.
Last month, the board approved an approximately $270,000 contract with Prairie Farms for dairy products for the 2022-2023 school year, and approximately $40,000 contract with Gordon Food Service for produce.
Geddis explained that the current district employees didn’t know a former food service director entered the school district into this food co-op about seven years ago.
She said this did not necessarily come before the board of education.
Board President Randal Ashton said he vaguely remembers the board discussing the co-op option in the past. There was to be a membership fee but cost savings.
Geddis said D118’s produce bid was given to GFS (Gordon Food Service) by the co-op.
“We actually should not have gone to bid,” Geddis said. “We don’t have to go to bid. We belong to a co-op and they’ve awarded the bid to Gordon Foods.”
Ashton said, “We will have to do our homework more on our participation in our co-op.”
Geddis said they were getting more information about the co-op and the district’s involvement.
Schools participate with the co-op for better purchasing power with more schools working together to get items in bulk.
Board member Johnnie Carey said she understands this as a breakdown in communication and the district didn’t know it didn’t have to bid.
Geddis said D118 can go into the co-op system and order the food. The co-op handles the bid process for the district.
Prior to the explanation, the board heard from a resident questioning the district’s handling of the bid process.
Another partnership the school district has with the Eastern Illinois Foodbank saw families receive food Wednesday night at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy.
Geddis said the food was gone within one hour. The food bank also had toiletry donations for the district’s homeless closet.
The school food market will expand and be offered again.
In other business, the board learned the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation Clinic in Danville High School should open in January with another provider hired after the first hiring didn’t occur due to a family issue.
The board also heard from Pastor Ken McCray asking the district to work with the University of Illinois on a crafts and trades summer program for DHS seniors; and about offering a $1,000 Renee McCray scholarship in honor of his wife who passed away.
The board also approved:
- A memorandum of understanding with CDI Head Start. Danville District 118 cooperatively works with CDI Head Start serving Vermilion, Iroquois and Ford counties to identify students three to five years of age, suspected of a disability or eligibility for special education. The MOU outlines the laws and procedures that govern this process. The agreement is effective from Aug. 22, 2022, to Aug. 22, 2023. There are no changes from the prior years’ agreement.
- Out-of-state show choir competitions for North Ridge Middle School and Danville High School show choirs. North Ridge has one in Lafayette, Ind. and DHS students will attend competitions in Ben Davis, Ind – Feb. 18; Avon, Ind. – March 4; and Battle, Mo. – March 10 and 11. The competition outside St. Louis will round off an overnight of team bonding and seeing a professional show at one of the many historic theatres in St. Louis.
- Travel expenses for board members Ashton, Shannon Schroeder and Christopher Easton to travel to the Joint Annual Conference in Chicago on Nov. 17-20.
- Memorandum of agreement with the DEA (Danville Education Association) non-certified staff, specifically non-certified staff members having completed their teaching practicum and are to begin student teaching during the 2022-2023 school year. The non-certified staff members will receive their daily non-certified staff compensation throughout their semester of student teaching within Danville District #118.
- Dismissal of an Educational Support Personnel for reasons other than Reduction in Force.
- Purchasing Gale ebook collections for $122,765. This is an online learning library. The Curriculum Office recommended purchasing Gale ebooks to enhance literary collections. The edition of the Gale resource will allow students and staff to access these resources on any device any time of day and throughout the year. In addition to the ease of availability, many accessibility features, multiple languages and is compatible with Google Classroom. Once purchased, these resources can be used simultaneously and remain in the district’s collection permanently just as a traditional text would. The cost includes the titles themselves, onboarding, and training. ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds will be used for the purchase. The annual district hosting/maintenance fee will be $150. Curriculum Director MaryEllen Bunton said this would have been great to have when the district’s classes were virtual. It’s like a normal library, where students can log in. It will be focused on non-fiction text and some fiction. “It will be a great resource for us to use,” she said, adding that the ebooks could be used on snow days. “There’s lots of options with it.”
