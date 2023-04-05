Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy...thunderstorms likely, some strong this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 72F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.