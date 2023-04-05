DANVILLE — The top three vote getters in the Danville School District 118 consolidated election on Tuesday which had six candidates were: newcomers Alice Payne and Kim Corley and incumbent Thomas Miller.
Retired educator Payne received 2,869 votes, Corley received 2,418 votes, Miller received 2,202 votes, Tierra Brown received 1,758 votes, Christopher Easton received 1,661 votes and Tyson Parks received 980 votes.
A board reorganization could occur on April 26. There also will need to be an appointment of a board member to fill a two-year term.
"I am very excited to serve on the school board," Payne said.
She said she's looking to do great things on the school board, setting goals and "always meeting the needs of our children in Danville and Tilton."
Corley too said, "I am beyond thrilled. I can't wait to get in there."
Corley is communications coordinator at Second Church of Christ. She formerly worked for the school district.
Miller has been on the school board for eight years.
He said he sought reelection because, "I want to continue to serve the district to help our students, staff and all the parents."
He said one of the most important issues concerning the office is, "helping our students to understand the importance of their education; encouraging them anyway I can.”
Easton, on a social media post, congratulated the newly-elected board members. He wishes them the best, and he's grateful to all who voted.
"This is a great community that I am happy to call home," he stated.
Brown too on social media said it's been a great journey.
"Being able to inspire and motivate the youth of our community will forever and always be a passion of mine. I may not have won the race, but I've won something so much greater," Brown stated.
She also congratulated the three winners.
Four seats were up for election on the school board: Easton, Johnnie Carey, Miller and Parks. Carey did not seek reelection.
Parks and Easton were appointed to the board in Oct. 2021. They replaced resigned board members Lon Henderson and Bill Dobbles.
Voters, however, were only asked to vote for three candidates of the six to serve four-year terms. No candidate filed for a two-year unexpired term.
When former school board member Lon Henderson resigned in 2021 after winning earlier that year in April, it left his term to fulfill. The board made an appointment to fill Henderson’s seat, but that person would have had to file and run at the next election for a two-year unexpired term to finish the rest of Henderson’s term that still remained, according to Vermilion County election officials.
When the candidates filed their petitions, they all filed for full four-year terms and no one marked for the two-year unexpired term. D118 still has a vacancy to fill after this election.
