DANVILLE — How will the Danville District 118 School Board fill a two-year unexpired term on the school board that was not voted on by the public in the April 4 election?
Resident and newly elected Danville City Council alderman Ed Butler said the board at its May 10 reorganizational meeting should have the school board candidate with the fourth highest vote total, Tierra Brown, be appointed to the board.
Butler and other residents voiced their concerns and opinions on how the school board should fill the unexpired seat at the school board’s Wednesday meeting.
Some said the board can’t appoint to a vacancy when there is no vacancy yet.
Resident Lisa Behrens said “it’s shameful” the board and school district officials didn’t make it clear about the two-year expired term.
Four seats were up for election April 4 on the school board: Christopher Easton, Johnnie Carey, Thomas Miller and Tyson Parks. Carey did not seek reelection.
Parks and Easton were appointed to the board in October 2021. They replaced resigned board members Lon Henderson and Bill Dobbles.
Voters, however, were only asked to vote for three candidates of the six in total to serve four-year terms. No candidate filed for Henderson’s two-year unexpired term.
When the candidates filed their petitions, they all filed for full four-year terms and no one marked for the two-year unexpired term. This leaves one seat on the board to fill.
Behrens and others said seating a new board member is a big deal.
Citizen Ron Serfoss said he was at the meeting as a “disenfranchised voter for a two-year term on the board of education.”
Serfoss said there was an incomplete election for the school board. He asked how it happened and how it will be prevented from happening again.
He said it appears there was confusion, or no designation of two- or four-year terms, when Easton and Parks were appointed.
The ultimate responsibility falls on the board and board secretary, Serfoss said.
He asked the board to adopt a procedure to define open positions and terms before the next election.
He also suggested the board seek applications again, like it did in the past, for the current two-year open seat.
Citizen and former board member Tom Mellen also commented that Parks’ and Easton’s appointments were only until April.
Mellen said everybody makes mistakes. The board took away the public’s vote. Now the board doesn’t have a vote because there’s technically no vacancy, he said.
He also said the board should seek applications to fill the two-year term seat. He said the public should have some say in the people on the board.
He told the board to have some credibility, and don’t try to back door the public, because people are watching.
Board president Randal Ashton said the board was waiting to receive the official election results. The board already had delayed board reorganization to next month.
Ashton said after Wednesday night’s comments, they are back to the drawing board on what to do with the seat. If he said more about how they’re going to fill the seat, that process may or may not be true.
“You’ll find out next (month),” Ashton said.
He said everybody got to have a say and “who knows where that’s going to go.”
Ashton also did take the blame, as board president, and apologized for the open seat election error.
“I’m sorry we’re in this position,” he said, adding that he would have loved to see that everybody voted for all positions. The situation will be rectified, and they will follow board policy. Somebody likely will be upset by the old or new board decision, he added.
In other business, the board approved: a new facilities rental agreement with increased costs for district facilities due to district costs increasing; $60,799 contract with Garby’s Office Products of Niles for printer/copier paper; Danville High School international travel in 2025; DHS JROTC cadet leadership challenge trip to Calumet, Mich. in June; consolidated district improvement plans; summer food service program and food program for Head Start; summer school student hiring program; agreement with state police for use of Illinois State Law Enforcement Portal; and authorizing issuance of departmental credit cards.
In addition, there was a first reading on 11 job descriptions, the majority of which are new positions. They include for head cook, facilitator of district athletics, school residency officer and assistant director of human resources.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis also reported that the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation health clinic at Danville High School is expanding to see students and staff from other D118 schools. Letters are going home.
