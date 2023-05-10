DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board seated new members at its Wednesday night reorganization meeting, including voting to have board member Tyson Parks fill the remaining two-year unexpired term of former board member Lon Henderson.
Prior to the new board member swearing ins, the board voted 4-2, with Johnnie Carey abstaining, for Parks to fill the two-year unexpired term that no one ran for on the April 4 ballot. Those voting for Parks were Parks, Randal Ashton, Shannon Schroeder and Thomas Miller. Darlene Halloran and Christopher Easton voted against Parks filling the seat.
The vote was to clarify which board member appointment, Parks or Easton, was for Henderson's vacancy. School district attorneys said the board still had that discretion.
Parks and Easton were appointed to the board in October 2021. They replaced resigned board members Lon Henderson and Bill Dobbles, but the board didn't differentiate which appointment replaced which board member.
Voters in April were only asked to vote for three candidates of the six in total to serve four-year terms. No candidate filed for Henderson’s two-year unexpired term.
The school district's attorneys said the school district is to inform the regional superintendent of schools of unexpired terms, and communication should occur between that office and election officials.
However, when the candidates filed their petitions, they all filed for full four-year terms and no one marked for the two-year unexpired term. This left one seat on the board to fill.
Outgoing school board member Carey and Easton were honored at the meeting and newly-elected board members Alice Payne, Kim Corley and Thomas Miller were sworn in.
The new school board then voted 4-3 to recognize Parks as the holdover instead of declaring a vacancy in the two-year unexpired seat for lack of candidates. Those voting for Parks were Ashton, Parks, Miller and Schroeder. Those voting to declare a vacancy were Halloran, Corley and Payne.
In the April 4 election, Parks received the fewest votes, with 985. Payne received 2,877 votes, Corley received 2,425 votes, Miller received 2,210 votes, Tierra Brown received 1,764 votes and Christopher Easton received 1,666 votes.
Schroeder said voting for Parks as a board member holdover was a more defensible position, according to advice from the school district attorneys, as opposed to declaring a vacancy.
Corley said if the board didn't declare a vacancy, "it's a slap in the fact to voters."
She's disappointed the board voted to have Parks continue on the board.
Halloran said if the board declared a vacancy, all would have had a voice.
Halloran earlier said Parks' and Easton's terms should have expired with the election. She thought neither should be on the reorganized board, and applications be opened up for the two-year unexpired term.
She said it was the board's mistake in not declaring who was to fill Henderson's term.
Prior to Parks' appointment, the board heard from audience members including Thomas Mellen who asked the board to follow board procedures and not steal the electorate by appointing Easton or Parks to the two-year remaining term.
Also Wednesday night, the board voted 5-2 for Ashton to continue as board president, with Corley and Halloran voting against the appointment; 4-3 for Schroeder to continue as board vice president, with Corley, Halloran and Payne voting against the appointment; and 7-0 for Lakesha Robinson to continue as board secretary.
Halloran, at the end of the meeting, said board members may disagree on issues, but she's a team player and the board will work together for the best for the district.
