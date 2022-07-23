DANVILLE — Danville District 118 School Board President Randal Ashton said 14-year-old Ronald Miller Jr. should be alive.
His comment came at the end of Wednesday night’s school board meeting that included a moment of silence for Miller’s tragic death, and board member Chris Easton reading Miller’s obituary. Miller was to attend Danville High School.
Easton said he woke up July 12 to learn one of D118’s families was going through one of the most unimaginable things. He said it’s important the public doesn’t forget Ron.
Miller died from a gunshot wound on July 11. Danville police are investigating the shooting, and a reward fund has been set up for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer.
No suspect information is available, and no other information is being released about the investigation.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
In business items at Wednesday’s school board meeting, D118 officials gave updates on an AVID summer institute in Minneapolis, Minn., in which 44 D118 educators attended; and an update on the superintendent’s office focusing on increasing the graduation rate, increasing dual enrollment, and having better communication with families. The district hasn’t yet hired a communications official.
Other updates came on curriculum, technology and increasing computer system security, human resources and staff recruiting, special education and filling staff vacancies, education support and grants, finance, buildings and grounds, and food service.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said following the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll start moving away from pre-packaged foods and get back to some normalcy for breakfasts and lunches.
One kitchen manager is focusing on cooking at Danville High School, Geddis said.
The district received another fresh food and vegetables grant for $78,000.
She said they plan to reopen the snack and a la carte area at DHS.
There also will be students on a food service advisory committee.
Danville Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex gave updates on school projects.
Southwest boiler, chiller, valve, motor upgrades and DHS boilers and chillers projects are completed. HVAC units for Liberty won’t arrive until around October. DHS new basketball goals are complete. Fieldhouse divider curtains are complete. DHS lights and fieldhouse are completed. DHS staff restrooms remodel should be complete by the start of the school year. The teacher lounge is being remodeled at DHS. There’s also been new paint and flooring at DHS, such as painting in part of the cafeteria.
New playground equipment is going in at Liberty, in addition to mulch and other work at schools. Some tuck pointing and landscaping at DHS will be occurring.
They are working on outdoor drainage at Edison.
“Over the years there’s been a lot of water coming into the basement. We’re trying to correct those problems now before it gets prolonged,” Truex said. New carpeting in Edison’s hallways has occurred.
Work also continues on Northeast and Kenneth D. Bailey Academy layouts for their additions. Construction bids could be sought in a couple months.
The DHS auditorium sound, lighting and rigging upgrades will be completed by the end of the month, except for a sound board that hasn’t arrived yet. A temporary sound board will be used initially. Also, auditorium chair replacement is being studied to begin.
A bid opening for the track resurface will be next week.
Also Wednesday, the board approved: dismissal of an educational support employee for reasons other than reduction in force; an access point upgrade for the district’s wireless network controllers at a cost of $519,270 with Presidio (a lease/purchase agreement with Key Government Finance, Inc. is for five-year annual payments of $128,602.33 at a 4.75% interest rate); pilot Grow Your Own program for 10 DHS graduates to see tuition paid for coming back to Danville to teach; regional safe schools intergovernmental agreement; DHS band field trip requests to Indianapolis for two events; obtaining estimates to purchase a new warehouse van; fine arts facilitator position description; and pay rates for retired teachers filling long-term vacancies and for certified teaching assistants working as a long-term substitutes.
The board also heard end-of-year reports on It Takes a Village Mentoring, Laura Lee Fellowship House and Project Success programs.
