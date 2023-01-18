DANVILLE — An $11.88 million contract for the Kenneth D. Bailey Academy addition and remodel is $4 million more than estimated in Nov. 2021 when the Danville District 118 school board approved a facilities plan using COVID-19 relief funding.
The D118 school board Wednesday night approved the $11,888,000 contract with AGAE Contractors of Elk Grove Village. AGAE was the low bidder of four bidders. Other bids were $12.1 million from English Brother Co. and $11.94 million from Petry-Kuhne Co. both of Champaign and $13.49 million from Schomburg and Schomburg Construction of Danville.
The funding plan for KDBA's school expansion was to expand the alternative program to grades 5 and 6. That was to include eight additional classrooms, a new gymnasium, additional restrooms and office space. Estimated cost was: $7.6 million. Estimated costs also included HVAC upgrades.
D118 Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex said eight classrooms are still planned in the building addition, in addition to new windows, roof, heating and air conditioning, painting and upgrades, lighting, parking lot, playground, outdoor learning center with outdoor furniture, new restrooms, new gym being a Federal Emergency Management Agency shelter, and an enclosed entry area.
Truex said the entry area will have bulletproof glass.
"It's today's world," he said.
Truex also said AGAE Contractors is a large company that has worked at the University of Illinois and in other areas throughout the state.
Board member Shannon Schroeder asked how many more students the project will allow for in the building. She thinks more space may be needed.
Truex said she'd have to ask the principal, but he said they will be able to add quite a few more students to the building especially with the gym when they are trying to do lunch and different things in the crowded gym.
Truex also added there is decking under the roof that is seeing added expense due to not knowing how much rot there is.
He said the project will begin soon and it's expected to be completed in 2024.
In other business Wednesday, school officials said speeding traffic around the city's schools is a continuing concern.
To try to combat the problems, the school board approved purchasing seven digital speed signs for $21,600 from Elan City Radar Speed Signs.
The signs will project speeds as vehicles approach them and display written messages such as "slow down" or "great job."
The sign locations: two on Jackson Street near North Ridge Middle School with one facing north and one south; two on Griffin Street near Northeast Elementary Magnet School, one facing north and one south; at Danville High School, one on Jackson Street facing north near the railroad crossing and one sign on Fairchild Street (Kingdom) heading west; and one sign on Fairchild Street near Mark Denman Elementary School, facing west near Bahl Street.
John Hart, assistant superintendent for elementary education, said the signs are to increase safety for students around the schools. These areas for the signs are the most at need of monitoring.
"There are speeders in the school zones," he said, adding that they've talk with the police department about ways to make the school zones more visible to slow down traffic.
Hart said the signs will meet this immediate need. The city will cover the installation of the signs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.