Danville has a new officer; Lt. Katherine Reid, who is excited to serve the community as the new corps officer for The Salvation Army of Vermilion County.
Lt. Reid will work alongside Development Director Melissa Wilhelm, Social Service Director Larry Smith, several veteran case managers, including Kim Vailes, and many volunteers in Danville.
The Salvation Army intentionally moves its officers periodically as part of the overall national plan. Officership with the organization is a lifelong commitment. Officers make a solemn promise to love and serve God, and to faithfully uphold the duties and responsibilities as an officer in the Salvation Army.
Lt. Reid first encountered the service organization at a young age when she and her mother briefly lived at The Salvation Army’s Crossroads Shelter in Independence, Missouri. As a young adult, Lt. Reid was involved with the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program, a program providing services to break the cycle of poverty, crisis, and vulnerability by overcoming challenges like unemployment, unstable housing, and lack of education. During her time in the program, she felt God’s calling to pursue full time ministry as a Salvation Army Officer, soon after attending The Salvation Army College for Officer Training in Chicago.
Lt. Reid comes to Danville with her 14-year-old daughter, Kassidy, both of whom are looking forward to being a part of the community.
“It’s exciting for Danville to have the benefit of a female officer, a single parent, who has experienced first-hand the benefits of The Salvation Army’s work. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for Vermilion County,” said Melissa Wilhelm, development director.
For those who need help, please call (217) 442-5911 or visit SAdanville.org.
