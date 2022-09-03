DANVILLE — This year’s Danville Labor Day Parade has more than 70 entries, including labor groups, politicians, community organizations and others.
Vermilion County, Ill., Federation of Labor AFL-CIO is sponsoring the event, billed as the largest Labor Day Parade in Southern Illinois, on behalf of organized labor.
The Danville parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday Sept. 5. Those participating in the parade are asked to be in assigned areas no later than 9 a.m.
The parade route will start at the corner of Williams and Vermilion streets going south to end at the corner of Main and Vermilion streets.
Master of Ceremonies for the parade is Ofelia Williams.
This year’s parade grand marshal is Mike Arbuckle.
Arbuckle started in the apprenticeship for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Sept. 1987 and was initiated into Local 538 on September 20, 1988. He completed his apprenticeship and became a journeyman in 1991, and in 2016 he was elected as business manager for Local 538. He had that position until his retirement in July 2022.
During his time in office, Arbuckle served as a trustee on the Health and Welfare and Pension Funds, trustee for the 401(k) plan, Vermilion Advantage Board, and currently serves on the United Way Board and as a trustee for the Vermilion County Conservation District.
Parade Coordinator Connie Ostrander said other parade participants will include: Krazy Karts, Illini Jeep crew, youth organizations, beauty queens, several businesses, churches, and a return visit by Captain America.
The parade committee organizers say they take much time and pride in bringing this event to downtown Danville.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at our annual event,” Ostrander said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.