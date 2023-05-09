DANVILLE — American flags will be lining Vermilion Street in a few weeks as the annual Rotary Memorial Way returns to honor Vermilion County heroes.
The Danville Rotary Club is calling on local businesses, residents and any sponsor to remember veterans Memorial Day weekend by purchasing flags that will line both sides of Danville’s Vermilion Street.
A longstanding Danville tradition, in its 23rd year, the “Memorial Way” project pays tribute to U.S. military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties. The flags also mourn the loss of all those veterans who have served their country in any of America’s armed forces.
Individual flags can be purchased for $5. Sponsorship levels: Stars level at $100 for 20 flags; Stripes level at $250 for 50 flags and Freedom level is $500 for 100 flags.
Flags include tags of the names of deceased veterans to honor. The card with the flag can note a branch of the military and any awards they received (Purple Heart, Silver Star, etc.). While most flags honor our military service personnel, anyone can be recognized, and many are, according to Danville Rotary officials.
Proceeds from the event go to support the Vermilion County War Museum, scholarships to support veterans and their families, and Danville Rotary Club community projects.
Local businesses and individuals may order flags online at rotaryflag.com.
The Danville Rotary Club was founded on Nov. 1, 1915, and has served the Danville area for more than 100 years with the motto “Service Above Self.”
The club meets at noon on Mondays at the Fischer Theatre, 158 N. Vermilion St., in Danville. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.
