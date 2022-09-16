DANVILLE — The city of Danville is one of the recipients of a Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) program grant.
The city is receiving $75,000 for an economic recovery and connectivity planning project in the downtown area.
According to Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk the city applied for up to $150,000.
"We really do not have a set price on how much it will cost to put this plan together. So, I do not foresee much negative to receiving the $75,000 grant, which it appears was a common award across the state," according to Cronk.
He continued, "This is to come up with a plan for a cohesive downtown revitalization for the rehab of buildings and infrastructure connectivity to the rest of the city. It appears this is going to be a staged grant opportunity to where we can use this plan to apply for funding on the items written into the plan."
There are no timelines right now. City officials are not sure when the funds will be released yet.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said this grant is for a planning assessment of downtown. It can only be used for downtown and is for economic redevelopment due to COVID-19 impacts.
He said he believes the heart of the city needs to be taken care of.
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the 42 grant recipients that will receive nearly $3.5 million in funding to accelerate local economic recovery initiatives.
Through the RISE program, the state is providing grants to help local governments and economic development organizations (EDOs) to create or update economic plans to promote economic recovery. After the plans are created, DCEO will offer grantees a competitive grant opportunity to apply for funding for specific projects included in their plans. The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“Cities, regions, towns and villages across Illinois understand the opportunities and needs of their own communities and the RISE program empowers them to collaborate and plan for improvements,” Pritzker said. “These grants will help communities craft economic development plans that reflect the specific impact of the pandemic on their region, with the opportunity to apply for funding to put the plans into action in the future.”
RISE empowers local governments and regional EDOs to create meaningful plans that align with the state’s overarching economic plan, with a focus on specific initiatives and investments that support recovery from the pandemic. From plans to reactivate commercial corridors, build more affordable housing, or make investments that improve quality of life the grant recipients are taking a comprehensive approach to economic development.
“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we are investing in cities and towns across Illinois to boost their economic recovery,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “The RISE program helps communities create meaningful plans that include tangible next steps tailored to their unique needs and opportunities. These plans will help cities, towns and regions be competitive for additional funding to support projects outlined in the plans that will improve quality of life and economic development across Illinois.”
The RISE grants will reimburse awardees for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan, including salaries or contractual costs, research, outreach, and public meetings as well as expenses associated with administering the grant, such as meeting space rentals and printing. Applicants that faced financial and capacity constraints or were located in underserved communities were prioritized for an award. After plans are completed, grantees will have the opportunity to apply for grants to fund specific initiatives or investments outlined in their economic plans. To be eligible, applicants were required to provide letters of support from the local municipality or counties impacted by the plan.
The economic development planning efforts, which are funded by ARPA, include plans focused on revitalizing commercial corridors, improving affordable housing options, supporting local workforces and more. The grantees are located in all ten economic regions of the state and awards range from $25,000 to $150,000, with an average grant award of $82,300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.