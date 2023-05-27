DANVILLE — Danville is one of the communities that will be receiving Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) brownfields funding.
The city of Danville has been selected for a $983,606 grant to be used to clean up a 1.14-acre property that housed the former First Farmer’s Bank & Trust site, the former Fonner’s Dry Cleaners, as well as a former apartment building property, a filling station and residences at 815, 817, 821 N. Vermilion St. and 816 N. Hazel St. The site is contaminated with tetrachloroethylene and petroleum. Grant funds also will support community meetings and public engagement activities.
“It’s great news,” said Danville City Engineer Sam Cole.
He said the funds will clean up the soil and potential groundwater contamination and get the properties ready for redevelopment.
“The city of Danville intends to utilize this grant to make the southeast corner at the intersection of Vermilion and Fairchild a prime candidate for redevelopment,” said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. “With the cleanup of this site, we would have two acres of developable land in a high visibility area that nearly everyone who lives in or visits the city of Danville passes by. The improvement of this space will increase the morale of the whole city, especially considering its close proximity to Danville High School, where so many of our largest community events occur.”
The U.S. EPA selected nine communities in Illinois to receive grants totaling $7,307,771 in competitive EPA brownfields funding through the Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund and Cleanup (MARC) Grant programs.
This is the largest-ever funding awarded in the history of the EPA’s brownfields MARC Grant programs. The grants are to expedite the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in Illinois while advancing environmental justice.
“We’re working across the country to revitalize what were once dangerous and polluted sites in overburdened communities into more sustainable and environmentally just places that serve as community assets. Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, we’re moving further and faster than ever before to clean up contaminated sites, spur economic redevelopment, and deliver relief that so many communities have been waiting for,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This critical wave of investments is the largest in brownfields history and will accelerate our work to protect the people and the planet by transforming what was once blight into might.”
“Given the Midwest’s rich industrial history, it’s no surprise that Illinois has a significant portion of EPA’s funded brownfields sites,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Thanks to the historic brownfields investment announced today, more communities will get the financial help they need to transform abandoned, blighted properties into assets that attract business and community development.”
“This EPA-led initiative to help eliminate contaminated sites is crucial to protecting the health of children and families and achieving the environmental justice that we all deserve,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth. “Cleaning up brownfields is also a necessary step to help spur development, job creation and economic growth for affected communities...”
