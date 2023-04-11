DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night will act on the development agreement with Subwars LLC for new Sonic Drive-In and Jimmy John’s restaurants at the northwest corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. at city hall, 17 W. Main St.
The committee also will consider approving the sale of the city-owned real estate at 900, 910, 912, 916 and 918 N. Vermilion St. pursuant to the development agreement with Subwars LLC – Danville Series.
The city, for the consideration of $1 paid by the developer to the city for each of the following parcels, shall convey by special warranty deed the the parcels to the developer: three parcels at 900 N. Vermilion St., one parcel at 910 N. Vermilion St., two parcels at 912 N. Vermilion St., and one parcel each at 916 and 918 N. Vermilion St.
The proposed development contains a public alley which shall be vacated to facilitate the project.
According to the development agreement, “Within 180 calendar days of executing this agreement or such longer period as may be reasonably necessary in developer’s opinion, developer shall provide the city with written evidence that developer has entered into franchise agreements with Inspire Brands, or its successor or assigns, whereby developer shall have the right and opportunity to construct, open and operate franchises for the development on the parcels and other real estate provided for in this agreement. In the event that developer and Inspire Brands or the latter’s successor or assigns fail to enter into and executed a franchise agreement that allows developer to construct, open and operate the development, developer shall re-convey to the city by way of quit claim deed the parcels and other real estate as references in 2.c. The city shall be entitled to record each such quit claim deed promptly. Notwithstanding the immediate foregoing, the city shall have the right to extend such re-conveyance to a later date for good cause shown in writing by developer including that, but not necessarily limited to, developer engaging in negotiations with one or more other national restaurant or fast-food chains to construct, open and operate such one or more restaurant or fast food enterprises on the parcels”
Total estimated construction costs are between $2 million to $4 million with anticipated annual sales to exceed $2 million, according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
In other business, the committee will consider approving:
- The city’s 2023 Community Development Block Grant annual action plan.
- Amending the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget for CDBG fund by $293,689 for public improvements. Total expenditures are $1,043,689.
- Contracts for 2023 crack sealing, overlay, cape seal, seal coat, miscellaneous concrete improvements pressure pave and Sager and Washington intersection improvements. The FY2022-23 infrastructure development budget will be amended by increasing the pavement maintenance line item by $3.205 million and overlay program line item by $1.37 million, with reserve fund transfers.
- Low bidders for the above-mentioned work, respectively: National Industrial Maint. $104,615; Cross Construction $1,367,334; A.C. Pavement Striping $1,682,622; Daniel Ribbe Trucking $981,116; Owens Excavating $407,647; Donelson Construction $435,975; and Stark Excavating $99,998.
- A professional services contract and subscription for facility asset management with Brightly Software Inc. The city has identified a need for an assessment of city facilities in addition to improved processes evaluating building needs, tracking progress and costs of needed repairs, and routine preventative maintenance procedures. With developments in software available, there is an opportunity to improve maintenance of facilities processes in which the city performs repairs on, tracks, keeps record of and inventories assets, according to the city resolution. Brightly Software Inc. would perform an inventory and assessment of city-owned facilities, barcode tagging all relevant facility equipment, and provide a subscription to asset management software in which they will input all data collected from the performed inventory and assessment of facilities. First year cost of the initial facilities assessment and software subscription is $84,072. Subsequent yearly subscription costs to be budgeted for in future year’s city budgets are: Year 2 – $14,332.51, Year 3 – $14,762, Year 4 – $15,205, and Year 5 – $15,661. Funding would come from the parks and public property budget, Subsequent yearly subscription costs would be accounted for in future city budgets.
