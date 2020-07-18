DANVILLE — City officials put together a list of roadways to address with the 2020 seal coat program, but City Engineer Sam Cole said these aren’t the worst roads in the city.
Cole said they are trying to make sure these roads don’t get to that point, and they’ll go back to the worst roads and decide how to tackle them.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night will consider approving a $396,243 2020 seal coat contract with Daniel L. Ribbe Trucking Inc. Motor fuel tax funds will pay for the work.
City officials said asphalt preparation work has been occurring on about 70 roadway sections.
Alderman Rick Strebing asked about another section of Avenue C that is in bad shape and not on the city’s 2020 list.
“So one of the things I think that you’ll see that is a little bit different about the strategy that we’re taking right now is that a lot of the seal coat prep we’ve done this year has focused on roads that aren’t the worst roads. And the reason is we’re trying to save those roads from becoming the worst roads. We’ve prioritized those for the time being,” Cole said.
City officials rated the roads.
Cole said their goal is go back to the worst roads, evaluate each one individually and determine what’s the best path forward on each of those.
“If you get calls that say we’re fixing roads and mine is way worse, they’re probably right. We’re just trying to make sure that we do the most good and have the dollars stretch as far as we can so that we can actually afford to reconstruct the ones that are actually bad rather than limp them along in a mediocre fashion for a long time,” he told aldermen earlier this week.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider approving the reappointment of City Clerk Lisa Monson to the Fire Pension Board of Trustees, with a term to expire in April 2024; and the aldermen will hear a presentation of a Crimestoppers donation.
In other business, the council will act on:
• Accepting right-of-way and easements for the Gilbert and Madison street intersection improvements related to the Carle at the Riverfront project; accepting real property at 513 W. Madison St.; and purchasing property at 513 Harmon St. for the Williams Street re-alignment project. There is a burnt structure on the Madison Street site and a garage will be torn down.
The city is purchasing the Harmon property, an old barbershop, for $7,500 from Theresa Winters.
Carle is paying $45,369 for the land acquisition for the traffic signal change from Gilbert and Harrison to Madison and Gilbert streets.
• Amending city code for stop signs at: Country Club and Denvale drives; Madison and Porter; Madison and Alexander; Madison and Beard and Madison and Harvey streets.
• A real estate option agreement for the sale of property at 821 N. Vermilion St. The city would have the option to buy the First Farmers Bank and Trust property, which is not reopening, for $1.
• A $104,744 professional services agreement with RJN Group Inc. for sanitary sewer flow monitoring and sanitary sewer system evaluations relating to surcharging and overflow events upstream of the Koehn Creek Siphon and the Jackson and English intersection. Cole said there will be smoke testing and televising of the sewers to figure out the problems.
• Rejecting bids received for 2020 pavement striping due to the bids exceeding the allotted funds. Cole said this work that’s done mainly by hand drove up the price by about three times the projected amount. He said typically pavement markings last about two to three years, and they are discussing whether they should use city employees again to do the work.
• Vacating an east-west alleyway near 216 S. Gilbert St. and portion of public square for petitioner K2 Enterprises LLC. A car wash is planned to be added to the Quick Lube property.
• Authorizing the purchase of properties through the Vermilion County Trustee. The trustee acquired the properties due to delinquent property taxes. Minimum bids are $800 each, which the city would pay. Funding comes from: $1,600 from the city’s infrastructure development fund and $8,000 from the community reinvestment fund. The properties the city will purchase: 100 Ohio, 9 Indiana, 1113 Jackson, 715 Robinson, 207 W. Seminary; 617 N. Vermilion, 27 S. Buchanan and 108 Bremer for blight removals; 113 E. Main St. for redevelopment; 300 E. Williams for blight removal/redevelopment; and 614 W. Williams and 424 Harmon for road realignment project.
