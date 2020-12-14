DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement throughout the state for a high-visibility enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired driving during the winter holidays. From Dec. 18 to Jan. 4, motorists will see an increase in patrols and traffic stops, along with additional messaging on the dangers of driving impaired.
“During this season of caring, let’s remember to extend our goodwill to fellow motorists,” said Commander Terry McCord. “The best way we can do that is by making a commitment to drive sober and thereby help ensure that we all make it to our destinations safely.”
The Danville Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to driving impaired:
- Plan ahead for a sober ride home. Designate a sober driver, take public transportation or use a ride-sharing service.
- If you’re with a friend or family member who intends to drive impaired, take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
- Always buckle up! It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
