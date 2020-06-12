DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is investigating "hate propaganda."
At approximately 7 a.m. Friday, the police department began receiving multiple calls from citizens finding “hate propaganda” in the form of a single page flyer inserted into zip-lock baggies containing small rocks.
The majority of the calls came from citizens who reside north of West Voorhees Street and west of North Vermilion Street. However, there were several additional calls as far south as Seminary Street.
The overwhelming response by the citizens of Danville as well as local businesses expressing their disgust of the flyers illustrates the unity of our citizens, according to a press release issued by Police Chief Chris Yates.
Furthermore, the Danville Police Department and the citizens it serves will not tolerate the incitement of violence or hate in any form as well as attempts to create divisiveness.
Patrol officers and investigators from the Danville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division have been collecting evidence and canvassing neighborhoods for additional information. This incident is being investigated as a felony hate crime under the Illinois Compiled Statutes.
The Danville Police Department asks its citizens and businesses in the affected area(s) to review all of their privately owned security systems and look for any suspicious activity that may have been captured during the early morning hours of Friday, between midnight and 7 a.m.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
