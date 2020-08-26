DANVILLE – In about the first month of applications being accepted for probationary police officer, the city has seen six applications submitted.
“It’s usually slow the first month,” said Police and Fire Freedom of Information Act Officer Bill Westphal, who also is the city liaison with the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.
Applications can be submitted through Sept. 30.
Westphal said they’ve advertising in a lot of police journals and through other media.
“One of our pushes is to get more minority candidates,” he added.
The City of Danville is taking applications for the probationary police officer testing process which leads to a supplemental eligibility list. Application packets are available on the city website at www.cityofdanville.org, in the city hall lobby at 17 W. Main St., or the Public Safety Building, 2. E South St., Danville.
Applications must be submitted to the City Human Resources Office by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30. The eligibility list for each will become effective immediately after the testing process.
The testing process consists of a physical agility test, written test and an oral interview. The process will begin on Oct. 10 and be completed on Nov. 10. The successful candidate must pass each element in order to proceed to the next step. The physical agility and written testing will take place during October; and the oral interviews will be conducted on Nov. 10.
Each applicant will receive a copy of the testing schedule.
Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:
• Be at least 20 and not yet 35 at the time of application, and must be 21 and under 35 years when appointed.
• High School diploma/GED required.
• Be physically fit and have good vision.
• Be a citizen of the U.S.
• Pass background check.
• Police officers must have at least 30 credit hours of course work from an accredited college by the time of appointment.
The city offers an excellent salary and benefits package. Also, the probationary period for police officers is 18 months.
Questions can be directed to Bill Westphal, 217-431-2281, or bwestphal@danvillepd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.