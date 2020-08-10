DANVILLE — Danville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday during which a woman was shot.
Danville Police responded to the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to reports of shots fired.
Officers began investigating the scene when they were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at the emergency room of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Officers responded to OSF and made contact with the victim, a 31-year-old female from Chicago.
The victim told police she was standing in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive when she heard multiple gunshots being fired from an unknown direction. The victim was struck in the shoulder by the gunfire and then fled the area and got a ride to the hospital from a friend.
The victim was listed in stable condition Monday, and her wound is not considered life threatening.
While investigating the scene, officers also observed several vehicles in the parking lot had been struck by the gunfire.
No other injuries were reported during this incident, and no suspect information is currently available.
The investigation into the incident continues, and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
