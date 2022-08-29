Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.