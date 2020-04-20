DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday in which a 21-year-old Danville man died.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim of the shooting as Caleb Cordes.
An autopsy was performed on Monday and results are pending.
The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
According to the Danville Police Department, around 1:14 a.m. Monday, Danville Police responded to the first block of Columbus Street in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old Danville man who was unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. This victim was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
Officers also located another 21-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the two victims were together and outside of the residence when someone approached and fired shots at them. No suspect information is available at this time and no other injuries were reported for this incident.
The investigation continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 431-2250, or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.
