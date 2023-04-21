DANVILLE — Danville Police Chief Chris Yates says there have been numerous complaints of speeding motorists in school zones and the areas surrounding by school staff, parents of students, as well as neighborhood residents concerned for the safety of our community’s children during drop off and dismissal.
"It is understood that many of those who are in violation of speed limits are not recklessly disregarding the safety of our children, and they simply may not be paying attention to the time of day or trying to get back and forth to work, appointments, or other reasons for travel. Sometimes we don’t realize we are speeding and just need reminders," Yates said.
Danville School District 118, Danville Police Department, and Danville Public Works partnered to address the complaints and concerns. Multiple Radar Speed Signs have been purchased and placed in the areas in which there have been the most complaints. These signs will provide assistance to drivers to be aware of their speed in areas in which students may be present, according to Yates.
There may be misconceptions to what these signs will do. For clarification, they:
- Remind drivers of the speed limit in the posted areas
- Will register your speed and display it with bright LED lighting and tell you to “SLOW DOWN!” if you are speeding or “THANK YOU!” if you are going at or below the posted speed limit
- Will provide data on peak traffic times and indicate peak times in which there is excessive speeding
- Will reflect speed restrictions/changes during applicable hours in marked school speed zones
- Will not issue tickets automatically such as a Traffic Enforcement Camera
Yates said, "We believe that the vast majority of Danville residents and travelers will comply with speed zones for the safety of our children. However, there will be some who may disregard this plea. The Danville Police Department will conduct details and assign traffic enforcement units to monitor and enforce the traffic speed zones. We do not want to 'catch' anyone, and hope that the reminder of the speed limits, especially around our schools, will be all that is needed."
"It is true that there are better things that officers can be doing with their time if there was no concern for safety of pedestrians and other motorists. Please assist us by doing your part of keeping yourself and others safe by slowing it down and keeping your focus on the road. Together we can increase everyone’s safety. Thanks," Yates said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.