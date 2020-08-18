The Danville City Council Tuesday night approved a new casino operating partner, new casino site and new concept plans to present as part of new application to the Illinois Gaming Board.
Aldermen heard a casino presentation by Danville Development LLC which is the Wilmot family with Wilmorite Construction, a commercial real estate development and management company, in Rochester, N.Y.
Jimmy Wilmot, vice president of gaming with Wilmorite, said they’ve chosen a new location for the casino — 204 Eastgate Drive, which is the former Morris Flamingo site. That building is owned by Shaheen and Co. and was once proposed for a cannabis cultivation center.
The site is on the north side of Interstate 74 and west side of Lynch Road.
There are sewer capacity issues on the north side of the interstate along that corridor, which Wilmorite will pay for the city’s $600,000 portion to address.
The former Morris Flamingo warehouse and distribution site has a total of 110,663 square feet on 11.54 acres. Wilmorite is proposing constructing a new connection, crossroad between Eastgate Drive and Lynch Road at the front of the parcel.
The gaming floor would be about 17,000 square feet. There also would be a steakhouse, food court and 570 parking spaces. Phase 2 expansion would be 15,000 square feet, and by Phase 3 it would have a 100-room hotel, additional restaurants and a banquet and conference center.
Construction on Phase 1 of the proposed casino could start in spring 2021 and be completed by the end of 2021. It would include 500 slot machines and 10 gaming tables including a craps table.
If it all comes together successfully, it could be completed in about six years, Wilmot said.
Wilmot said by the time they break ground, they’ll spend around $30 million and by the time they open the investment would be around $100 million.
The new proposed casino site needs zoning approval.
The Illinois Gaming Board’s next regular scheduled meeting is Sept. 17.
Last month the IGB approved Haven Gaming’s withdrawal for its Danville casino owners license application.
Danville has 120 days to select its new applicant(s) and for the chosen applicant(s) to apply to the board.
IGB officials said the original application didn’t include sufficient information and didn’t comply with state statutes.
Some aldermen asked why they should trust Wilmorite.
Wilmot said they’ll be the sole owner, construction manager and operator.
Former state Rep. Lou Lang was present again for this casino presentation as he was last year.
He said Danville is having a second chance with this new casino application to start over, and Wilmorite already has been vetted in other states for casinos.
He said Wilmorite has accountable leadership and will “build what they promise from start to finish.”
Wilmot said they only take on one to two projects a year and with the Danville project, “this is where we will really be concentrated for the next two years.”
He said they also have taken into account the Terre Haute casino and COVID-19.
They’ve also agreed to community financial benefits, and Wilmot said they appreciate the belief the city has in them.
A 42-acre site in the Southgate Industrial Park was initially approved by the city for a casino site. The site was south of Interstate 74 at the Lynch Road exit. That proposed casino was proposed have up to 2,000 slot machines, 40 gaming tables and additional amenities.
