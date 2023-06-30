As Independence Day approaches and the community begins to celebrate July 4th, Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott issued a reminder to residents and visitors that fireworks can be dangerous and to celebrate safely by leaving the fireworks to the experts.
To help in the prevention of injuries and property damage, Marcott said if you choose to celebrate with legal fireworks, follow these safety tips:
• Be sure you are using legal fireworks, such as sparklers. Remember, sparklers might seem like a safer alternative, however, they can heat up to 1,200˚F. Do not allow children to use them without adult supervision.
• Generally, any firework that must be lit by a wick explodes and/or shoots into the air is illegal in the city of Danville.
• Use all fireworks outside, away from homes, people, trees, dry grass, and any other flammable substances.
• When handling fireworks, always have a bucket of water and a fire extinguisher nearby.
• If injured by a firework, go to a doctor immediately. If it is an eye injury, do not rub the injury, as that may cause more damage.
• The best way to prevent firework injuries is to avoid using them entirely. Attend public firework displays and leave the igniting to the professionals.
Marcott also reminded residents to maintain a working smoke alarm and to regularly practice a home escape plan in case of fire or other emergency.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates added that July 4 is a busy holiday for the police department and all first responders. He said the Danville Police Department asks for the citizens’ help in keeping each other safe, respecting others’ property, and complying with the laws of Illinois as well as the city ordinances.
Fireworks pose additional risks beyond the obvious burns that cause injury and potential property damage due to fire. Every time the police are dispatched to a fireworks call, they are taken away from regular duties of responding to and preventing crime as well as other needs of citizens. The penalty for violating the city ordinance of unauthorized display and use of fireworks is a minimum fine of $250 with a maximum of $1,000.
Yates said fining members of the community for celebrating the nation’s independence is the last thing that the Danville Police Department wants to do, so he asks the public to cooperate.
“We would rather your focus remain on friends, family, and entertainment, Yates said. “Please stay safe and help us out so we can all enjoy the special day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.